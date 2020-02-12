Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Short Interest Up 30.6% in January

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the January 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRO shares. ValuEngine cut Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Frontline from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE FRO opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.21. Frontline has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $13.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $187.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontline will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

