FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.22 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) will post $194.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $198.71 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $103.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $787.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $782.46 million to $791.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $779.43 million, with estimates ranging from $760.82 million to $806.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FS KKR Capital.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSK. ValuEngine cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,278.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,310 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 136,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

