FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Position Reduced by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.14% of FTI Consulting worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at about $27,926,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at about $7,190,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 291.6% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 72,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 53,917 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,423,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $558,450.00. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded FTI Consulting from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of FCN opened at $122.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.22. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $124.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.90 and its 200-day moving average is $110.21.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

