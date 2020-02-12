FTX Token (FTT) Price Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. FTX Token has a total market cap of $250.06 million and $5.24 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can now be bought for about $2.59 or 0.00024992 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. During the last week, FTX Token has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00045449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $610.23 or 0.05899538 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00053418 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00128345 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009733 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token's total supply is 347,604,759 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,732,423 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

