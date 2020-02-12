Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Short Interest Update

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the January 15th total of 99,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

FULC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FULC stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,495. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $22.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.35). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $86,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,604.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,559,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,065,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRV GP Iii LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.