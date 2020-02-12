Function X (FX) Achieves Market Cap of $18.03 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded up 51.3% against the dollar. One Function X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $18.03 million and $3.12 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00049411 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00068237 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00082626 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,415.74 or 1.00400972 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000653 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000444 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Function X Token Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,201,480 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

