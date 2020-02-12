Fusion 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.77 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Fusion token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002026 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox and Liquid. Fusion has a market cap of $7.45 million and $8.77 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fusion has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000237 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,257.97 or 0.98658533 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 58% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Ethfinex, IDEX, Cobinhood, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

