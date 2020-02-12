FuzeX Reaches Market Cap of $1.02 Million (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, FuzeX has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, HitBTC, IDEX and CPDAX. FuzeX has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $7,300.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX was first traded on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co.

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, IDEX, HitBTC, Cobinhood, CPDAX, CoinBene, Allbit, COSS, Coinbe and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

