FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Quidel Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quidel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Quidel’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet raised Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

QDEL stock opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.05. Quidel has a 1-year low of $52.49 and a 1-year high of $81.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 22,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $1,627,914.43. Also, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 15,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $1,097,893.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,807 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quidel by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Quidel by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

