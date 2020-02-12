FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Issued By Svb Leerink

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, February 10th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.45) for the year. Svb Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.18.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a market cap of $149.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09.

In related news, Director Stefano Buono purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 270,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 58.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

