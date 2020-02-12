FY2019 EPS Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Corp Decreased by Desjardins (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research note issued on Monday, February 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.23. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$968.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$956.50 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PBH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$92.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$88.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

TSE:PBH opened at C$101.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.33. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$69.01 and a 1-year high of C$102.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$94.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$92.41.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

