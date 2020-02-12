Game.com (GTC) Price Reaches $0.0070 on Major Exchanges

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Game.com has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and $2.14 million worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Game.com token can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io, BitForex and HADAX. During the last week, Game.com has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Game.com alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00046839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.98 or 0.06087795 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00058298 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00128316 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Game.com Token Profile

Game.com (GTC) is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert. Game.com’s official website is game.com. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com.

Game.com Token Trading

Game.com can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bibox, Gate.io and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.