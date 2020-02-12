GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GME shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GME. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 118.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 134.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GME opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $259.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.57. GameStop has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

