Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 882,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $216,433.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,718.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $106,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,065 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $48.96. 663,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,402. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $49.26. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

