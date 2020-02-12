Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 60,446 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of GAP worth $15,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in GAP by 2,651.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,272,000 after buying an additional 1,624,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GAP by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,828,899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $392,265,000 after buying an additional 1,415,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in GAP by 12.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,600,926 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $201,392,000 after buying an additional 1,271,187 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,749,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in GAP by 180.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 946,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,433,000 after buying an additional 608,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get GAP alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPS shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of GAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.27.

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.31. 242,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,556,485. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. Gap Inc has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.45%.

GAP Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.