Garmin (GRMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GRMN opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64. Garmin has a 1 year low of $70.57 and a 1 year high of $102.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Garmin alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.99.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.