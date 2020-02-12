Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will announce earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Garmin reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. ValuEngine cut Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.99.

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.38. 7,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,295. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average is $90.22. Garmin has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $102.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 6,089.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,997 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 173.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,344,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,854,000 after purchasing an additional 853,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $953,060,000 after purchasing an additional 824,805 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,391,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 51.2% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,437,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,722,000 after purchasing an additional 486,444 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.