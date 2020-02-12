Gartner Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IT)

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,989 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,059% compared to the average daily volume of 81 call options.

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $207,502.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,794. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Gartner by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.83.

IT stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.25. 8,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. Gartner has a 1 year low of $124.77 and a 1 year high of $171.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.94.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

