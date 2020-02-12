Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Director Ivo Jurek Acquires 5,000 Shares

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Director Ivo Jurek purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $66,050.00.

Shares of NYSE GTES traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 703,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,710. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.22. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $17.60.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

GTES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Sunday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

