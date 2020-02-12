Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Upgraded to Buy by Credit Suisse Group

Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GELYF. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Geely Automobile in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geely Automobile in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Geely Automobile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Geely Automobile stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Geely Automobile has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research, development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components.

