Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 74.40 ($0.98).

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Gem Diamonds from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Liberum Capital downgraded Gem Diamonds to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.21) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Gem Diamonds from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of GEMD opened at GBX 65.50 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.40 million and a P/E ratio of 15.59. Gem Diamonds has a one year low of GBX 48.19 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 110.50 ($1.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 58.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.09.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

