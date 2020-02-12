Gemini Dollar Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and $41.56 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00009712 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC, DEx.top and The Rock Trading.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.69 or 0.03497580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00255760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00038974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00151285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002948 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 4,764,306 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, DEx.top and The Rock Trading. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

