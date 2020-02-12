Gems Market Cap Hits $326,051.00 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 20% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Gems token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Fatbtc. Gems has a total market cap of $326,051.00 and $3,764.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gems has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $369.16 or 0.03562794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00248066 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00142632 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,162,259,182 tokens. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org. The official website for Gems is gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol.

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

