Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.30.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

NYSE:GNK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.40. 7,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,240. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $358.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 65,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after buying an additional 260,096 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.