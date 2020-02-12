Generac Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,881 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 990% compared to the typical volume of 356 put options.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,766. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Generac has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $112.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total transaction of $486,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,718,419.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,500. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth about $27,775,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Generac by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 359,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 233,828 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,933,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Generac by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 180,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Generac by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 659,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,314,000 after purchasing an additional 111,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price target on Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

