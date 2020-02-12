General Motors (NYSE:GM) is Ruffer LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,036,570 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,067,771 shares during the period. General Motors makes up about 3.2% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ruffer LLP owned 0.21% of General Motors worth $111,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,277,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 629.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,516,667 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $55,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,658 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 8,673.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,087,947 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,547 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,605,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $168,476,000 after buying an additional 825,828 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 206.5% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,116,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,835,000 after buying an additional 752,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,071,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,093,896. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.38. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from to in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

