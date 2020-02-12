Genesis Energy (GEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Genesis Energy to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:GEL opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.25. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.43 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

GEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II acquired 19,705 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $377,941.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,058.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II acquired 30,295 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $569,848.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,848.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

