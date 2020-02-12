Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 669,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GMAB stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 238,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.72 and a quick ratio of 18.72. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.78. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,297,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,195,000. Torray LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 699,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,328,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 285,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

