GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). GenMark Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GenMark Diagnostics.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNMK shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James cut GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

In related news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 7,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $42,979.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Mendel sold 5,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $28,268.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 330,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,225 shares of company stock worth $445,697 in the last 90 days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,700,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 317.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 340,566 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,809,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,722,000 after purchasing an additional 193,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNMK stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.51. 171,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,153. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The firm has a market cap of $293.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. GenMark Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.