GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of research firms have commented on GNMK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, COO Scott Mendel sold 7,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $37,647.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hany Massarany sold 7,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $42,979.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,225 shares of company stock valued at $445,697. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 20.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $293.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.13. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $8.37.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

