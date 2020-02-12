Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) Short Interest Up 21.3% in January

Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the January 15th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:GNCA traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. 543,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,788. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.51. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $11.28.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNCA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNCA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Leerink Swann started coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink started coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

