Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.14.

Several research firms have commented on G. Cowen boosted their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $514,961,079.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,742.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Genpact by 22.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,568,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,669 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 305.8% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 34,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Genpact by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Genpact by 6.8% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:G opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. Genpact has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 21.79%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

