Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNTX. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Gentex by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 9,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Gentex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 47,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

