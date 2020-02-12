Gentherm (THRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $35.63 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on THRM shares. BidaskClub cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Roth Capital started coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

In other Gentherm news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

