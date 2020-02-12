Genuine Parts (GPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Genuine Parts to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GPC opened at $95.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

