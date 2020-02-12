GeoCoin Hits Market Cap of $677,994.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. GeoCoin has a market cap of $677,994.00 and approximately $1,131.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002050 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00803629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009858 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00049209 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00068143 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008083 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006810 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

