Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GXI. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerresheimer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €73.07 ($84.96).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Shares of GXI traded down €1.10 ($1.28) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €72.80 ($84.65). The stock had a trading volume of 90,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The company’s 50-day moving average is €68.98 and its 200 day moving average is €68.37. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €56.50 ($65.70) and a 12-month high of €74.80 ($86.98). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.