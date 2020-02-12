Gexan (GEX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,038.00

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. Gexan has a market cap of $56,056.00 and approximately $4,038.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gexan has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Gexan coin can currently be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gexan alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.56 or 0.01290158 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00049369 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00016697 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00218094 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009625 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002516 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00068477 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004908 BTC.

About Gexan

Gexan is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,895,028 coins and its circulating supply is 2,577,792 coins. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gexan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gexan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.