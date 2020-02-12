Giant (GIC) Price Up 3.5% This Week

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Giant has a total market cap of $79,938.00 and approximately $3,205.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges including $11.91, $50.68, $20.33 and $5.63.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Giant alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00025127 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00204242 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00037604 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000238 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000582 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 75% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000847 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,997,441 coins and its circulating supply is 6,997,437 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $11.91, $10.42, $7.59, $70.83, $33.89, $20.33, $31.10, $50.68, $13.92, $18.98, $24.71 and $5.63. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.