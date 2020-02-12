Gifto (GTO) Price Up 44.3% Over Last Week

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 45.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Gifto has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gifto has traded 44.3% higher against the US dollar. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Allbit, Binance and Cobinhood.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $366.36 or 0.03542682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00247601 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039333 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00144213 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003032 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto launched on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io.

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Allbit, BiteBTC, CoinTiger, OKEx, Kryptono, Binance, CPDAX, Upbit, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Bittrex and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

