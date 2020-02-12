Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.38 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 8.44%.

Shares of NASDAQ GILT opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $536.67 million, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.62. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

