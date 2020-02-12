Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned about 0.09% of Gildan Activewear worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth $1,190,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 61.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 29,605 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 1,899.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 105,486 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. Edward Jones downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC set a $30.00 price target on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 586,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,690. Gildan Activewear Inc has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

