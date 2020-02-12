Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Reduced by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 69,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.79.

GILD opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.95. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

In other news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,555.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,852 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,788. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

