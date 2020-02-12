GINcoin Price Reaches $0.0232 on Exchanges (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $186,178.00 and approximately $2,527.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GINcoin has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,333.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $268.31 or 0.02591223 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $478.85 or 0.04626483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00787786 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.02 or 0.00918087 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00118905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009807 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00026799 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00710263 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

