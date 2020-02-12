Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.20. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 49.63%. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.75 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,109. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $451.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 171,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 24,625 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

