Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.03 Million

Analysts predict that Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) will post sales of $12.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.97 million to $12.06 million. Gladstone Land reported sales of $8.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full-year sales of $39.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.18 million to $39.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $52.70 million, with estimates ranging from $51.23 million to $53.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gladstone Land.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on LAND shares. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Wedbush started coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.38 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

LAND opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.81 million, a P/E ratio of -75.77 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $13.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Land (LAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.