GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,900 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($22.89) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC set a GBX 2,110 ($27.76) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,860.87 ($24.48).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,699.40 ($22.35) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,791.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,725.68. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,458 ($19.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,851.15 ($24.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61.

In related news, insider Judy Lewent acquired 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, with a total value of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Insiders bought 803 shares of company stock worth $1,873,520 over the last three months.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

