GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

GSK has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.97) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($22.89) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,856.87 ($24.43).

LON GSK traded down GBX 7.40 ($0.10) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,696 ($22.31). The stock had a trading volume of 7,401,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,791.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,725.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.51. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,485.20 ($19.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The stock has a market cap of $85.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Judy Lewent bought 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, for a total transaction of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Insiders have purchased 803 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,520 over the last 90 days.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

