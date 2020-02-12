GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Cut to “Sell” at Shore Capital

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Svb Leerink started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. New Street Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays cut GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

NYSE GSK opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.89. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,000,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 58,948 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

