Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $510,000.00

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020 // No Comments

Brokerages predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) will announce $510,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $950,000.00 and the lowest is $30,000.00. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $510,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30,000.00 to $950,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $44.31 million, with estimates ranging from $21.10 million to $68.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Shares of GBT opened at $73.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.95, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $87.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day moving average is $60.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $3,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,461,720.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 6,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $360,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,351 shares of company stock valued at $10,777,065. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply