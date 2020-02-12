Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $510,000.00

Brokerages predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) will announce $510,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $950,000.00 and the lowest is $30,000.00. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $510,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30,000.00 to $950,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $44.31 million, with estimates ranging from $21.10 million to $68.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Shares of GBT opened at $73.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.95, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $87.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day moving average is $60.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $3,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,461,720.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 6,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $360,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,351 shares of company stock valued at $10,777,065. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

